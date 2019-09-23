South Africa: Boks Drop a Spot in Rankings, NZ Back On Top

Cape Town — The Springboks have dropped a spot in the World Rugby rankings following their 23-13 Rugby World Cup defeat to the All Blacks in Yokohama.

South Africa entered the showpiece event in Japan fourth in the rankings but have slipped behind Wales into FIFTH spot, dropping from 87.34 rating points to 85.75.

Wales open their campaign against Georgia on Monday and barring a major upset will remain ahead of the Boks for the time being.

New Zealand, meanwhile, moved back to the top of the rankings, having entered the World Cup in second place behind Ireland.The All Blacks' victory saw them jump from 89.40 points to 90.98 points, ahead of Ireland, whose convincing 27-3 win over Scotland only saw them move from 89.47 points to 89.93 points.Elsewhere in the top 10, France moved past Scotland courtesy of a 23-21 win over Argentina, while Japan moved into ninth position ahead of Fiji.The tournament hosts beat Russia 30-10 in the opening game, while Fiji lost 39-21 to Australia. Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 90.98 2. Ireland 89.93 3. England 88.13 4. Wales 87.32 5. South Africa 85.75 6. Australia 84.07 7. France 81.04 8. Scotland 80.54 9. Japan 76.70 10. Fiji 76.42 11. Argentina 74.97 12. Georgia 73.29 13. USA 72.18 14. Italy 72.04 15. Tonga 71.04 16. Samoa 69.08 17. Spain 68.15 18. Romania 66.69 19. Uruguay 65.18 20. Russia 64.81

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01 32. Kenya 52.55 34. Zimbabwe 50.69

Source: Sport24