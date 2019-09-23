Kenya: Man Buries 'Beloved' Dead Chicken and Performs Funeral Rites At Fowl's Grave Site

22 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

A village has been left in shock after a middle-aged man in Lugari area Kakamega county buried a dead chicken and thereafter performed funeral rites.

According to sources who spoke to Nairobi News, Victor Omulai buried the chicken and performed prayers before the cementing the chicken's grave.

Before the burial day, Omulai played loud music throughout the night and on the burial day, he wailed after putting the chicken to rest attracting the attention of his neighbours.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Omulai said the chicken had been part of his life from 2018 and when it succumbed to injuries a proper burial was the only way to show his last 'respects'.

According to Omulai the chicken was beaten by people in his village and on September 19. When he came back home he found the chicken lying lifeless on the ground.

"I bought the chicken in 2018 as a small chick. They were seven of them but the other six were stolen before they fully matured. The one remaining chicken was beaten to death by some villagers, just when she was about to hatch her 12 eggs," said Omulai with so much sadness in his voice.

He further said he will be commemorating the chicken's death each year, just as many people do for their deceased loved one.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.