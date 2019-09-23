Kenya: Man Buries 'Beloved' Dead Chicken and Performs Funeral Rites At Fowl's Grave Site

A village has been left in shock after a middle-aged man in Lugari area Kakamega county buried a dead chicken and thereafter performed funeral rites.

According to sources who spoke to Nairobi News, Victor Omulai buried the chicken and performed prayers before the cementing the chicken's grave.

Before the burial day, Omulai played loud music throughout the night and on the burial day, he wailed after putting the chicken to rest attracting the attention of his neighbours.

Speaking to Nairobi News on phone, Omulai said the chicken had been part of his life from 2018 and when it succumbed to injuries a proper burial was the only way to show his last 'respects'.

According to Omulai the chicken was beaten by people in his village and on September 19. When he came back home he found the chicken lying lifeless on the ground.

"I bought the chicken in 2018 as a small chick. They were seven of them but the other six were stolen before they fully matured. The one remaining chicken was beaten to death by some villagers, just when she was about to hatch her 12 eggs," said Omulai with so much sadness in his voice.

He further said he will be commemorating the chicken's death each year, just as many people do for their deceased loved one.