Kenya: Sarah Wairimu Granted Temporary Release From Custody to Attend Cohen's Burial

23 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The estranged wife of the late Tob Cohen has been allowed to attend the funeral of the tycoon taking place Monday afternoon.

Sarah Wairimu who is in the custody of prison authorities awaiting an appearance in court on September 26 when she will be charged with Cohen's murdered will be escorted to the Jewish cemetery in Nairobi to attend the burial at 2pm, Judge Stella Mutuku ordered.

Justice Mutuku directed the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti facilitate her movement to funeral site.

She directed that the order is served upon the Director of Public Prosecution Noridin Haji and DCI.

Wairimu through her lawyer Philip Murgor had filed an urgent application last week seeking leave to attend the funeral.

The application was certified urgent by Deputy Registrar and directed the same be heard inter partes on Monday.

Family lawyer Cliff Ombeta and Murgor's partner George Ouma said that parties had recorded a consent allowing Wairumu to take part in her husband's burial.

Wairimu and Cohen's sister Gabrie Van Straten represented by Murgor and Ombeta respectively last Thursday agreed on joint participation in the burial.

The two agreed on last Thursday that Wairumu will attend Cohen's burial at the Jewish Cemetery on Wangari Mathai Road at 2 pm.

