South Africa: Sam Sole and Stefaans Brummer Took On the Surveillance State, and Won

22 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

In the era before Signal and other apps you could use to ensure your communications with confidential sources are safe, journalist and amaBhungane managing partner Sam Sole sensed that his communications were being monitored. He decided to do something about it.

(Disclosure: Daily Maverick is one of the amaBhungane's main publishing platforms. Read their latest investigation here.)

How do you know that you are being spied on? "We had the sense and in 2008, quite a credible source (told us so)," said Sole. The "we" is him and his long-time companero Stefaans Brummer with whom he runs amaBhungane, the investigations and impact hub that has broken many of South Africa's most important pieces of investigative journalism.

Then working at the Mail & Guardian, the two laid a formal complaint with the office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence. That complaint resulted in confirmation that they were being spied on. Sole summarises the IGI finding as:

"Whatever was done, was done legally."

It was an unsatisfactory response, he says. At the time, Sole was investigating the decision to drop charges against former president Jacob Zuma and he was talking to sources in the National Prosecuting Authority.

Those conversations were being tapped by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.