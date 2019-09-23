Namibia: More Than 800 People Mark Clean-Up Campaign At Otjiwarongo

23 September 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

More than 800 residents of Otjiwarongo, including pupils from different schools, turned up for the national clean-up campaign at the town on Saturday.

The clean-up event was officially launched in May 2018 by president Hage Geingob, and has become an annual national event.

At Otjiwarongo, the participants, led by Otjozondjupa regional governor Otto Ipinge, gathered at Etambi township shortly after 07h00, from where they started with their cleaning activities.

"Education and awareness on cleanliness is an important vehicle which would assist us in facilitating a long-term culture of proper waste management so that we can easily achieve our goal of keeping Namibia clean," said Ipinge at the beginning of the cleaning exercise.

He also called on regional residents to become environmental ambassadors and volunteers who would protect nature from any harm, and become engaged in the planting of trees, regular cleaning exercises, and campaigns against littering.

Speaking during the exercise, participant Gareth Kondiri said cleaning is a good thing that needs the support of all local and regional authorities, and that it is through having a clean area that one can be seen as a hygienic person.

"As Namibians, we need to do this regularly, and keep our surroundings clean. I feel really good to see our town being cleaned," he beamed.

Another participant, Elizabeth Nekongo, said the effort of keeping Otjiwarongo and Namibia clean should be embraced by all citizens.

"It is really important to keep our towns clean because if we don't clean them ourselves, nobody will do it for us," she added.

