Gambia: Night Check Points Meant to Screen Criminals' Interior Minister Sonko

Yankuba Sonko, the new Interior Minister on Tuesday September 17th 2019, told Lawmakers that the vehicle Check Points are mounted at night at different locations within the county, purposely for the screening of criminals.

Minister Sonko said this while responding to a question raised by the National Assembly Member for Janjanbureh Constituency Momodou Ceesay. Ceesay asked the Minister to explain the kind of road traffic duties performed by both the Army and Police on vehicles especially when checkpoints are less than two hundred meters apart.

"This is geared towards the enhancement of security. These vehicle Check Points are often mounted by the PIU and Military at random and the check points are not permanent," he said.

Baba Galleh Jallow, the National Assembly Member for Sanimentereng Constituency asked the Minister the following question: "What measures has your Ministry put in place to prevent road accidents as a result of animals such as cattle loitering at the Brusubi turntable and other areas where there is traffic congestion?"

Minister Sonko responded that one of the solutions is to make sure sign boards are mounted along the highways showing animal crossing points and that this serves as caution for drivers to be aware of animal crossing zones.

"The Ministry will engage stakeholders such as the Livestock Farmers Association and cattle owners to control the movement of their animals to curb the menace," he responded.

In a supplementary question from Alhagie Mbow, the National Assembly Member for Upper Saloum Constituency asked the Minister the following question: "Can the Minister inform the Assembly the fate of those who were arrested in connection with operating illegal pharmaceutical stores and warehouses at the Banjul Albert Market in February 2018 and in Brikama in 2017, and the seizure of medicines by the Police and the Medicine Control Agency (MCA) during the operation?"

Minister Sonko responded that the Police served as backup for the MCA during their operations in Brikama and as such, the Police made no arrest during the operation. He added:"The Medicine Control Agency did not inform the Police of any confiscated drug from any shop in Brikama and the Ministry of Health can be consulted for further clarification."