Gambia: Jagne Debuts, Savage Scores

23 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Pa Modou Jagne yesterday afternoon marked his official debut for Swiss side FC Zurich after re-signing with them days ago.

The striker-turned defender was initially considered surplus to requirement but mounted a praise-worthy comeback having taken a brief sabbatical to the Gambia following his release.

The former Gambia Ports Authority scored on his Swiss Cup debut against FC Wil his first professional club, forcing his way into the coach's thinking for a starting spot yesterday.

He was on show for Zurich at his preferred left-back role against ten-man FC Thun in a battle of struggling clubs.

Elsewhere in Finland, Demba Savage scored his third goal of an already 24-game old Finnish Premier League against a one-time domineering and serial title winners HJK, his former club.

The 30-year-old winger ran to find space then followed up on a pass into the box to curl it over the goalkeeper to the left corner of the post.

Savage refused to celebrate despite being mobbed out of courtesy for his erstwhile employers.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

