Gambia: Gina Bass Buoyed Ahead of World Games

23 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

The IAAF World Games is barely four days away as Gambia's Gina Bass plans to announce herself to the World.

The 24-year-old nation's pride is currently the fastest woman in Africa having dethroned Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast who was one time the standout in both the women's 100m and 200m.

Bass, gifted title deeds by the presidency in a rare show of appreciation to a sport that has suffered over two decades of cold shoulder treatment from government, sealed a place in the Games in Doha following her incredible 200m dash in the All-Africa Games in Morocco.

Bass had her preparations for the events scheduled for Doha September 27th , in Senegal and now looks arsenal ready to rival the world's biggest women runners.

