South Africa: UCT Postpones Reburial of Human Remains That Were Unethically Obtained

21 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has postponed the reburial of human remains in Sutherland that it obtained unethically, in light of "broader engagements that are still ongoing".

The reburial was initially earmarked for Tuesday.

"The reburial will now take place at a later date, which is yet to be determined and which will be communicated in due course," the university said in a campus announcement.

During an archiving audit of the university's skeletal collection in October 2018, a curator identified several skeletons that were obtained unethically.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said at the time that nine individuals were from a single farm in Sutherland, Northern Cape and appeared to have been removed by the owner of the farm in the 1920s and sent to UCT.

"These Khoisan people had been captured and forced to work as indentured labourers on the farm," she said, noting that it had sadly been a common practice in the country.

"There is no evidence that UCT staff did any research with these skeletons, although we cannot confirm that they remained undisturbed in the collection."

The university began investigating how it could return the skeletons to their place of origin. Among those it has met and consulted with relatives who were likely to have descended from the adults whose skeletons were sent to UCT.

On May 19, a UCT delegation visited the farm where the remains were previously buried, as part of a public participation process that was governed by the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA).

"A cultural and traditional exchange programme was held in Sutherland from 31 July to 2 August with participation by the family members; community leaders, including the local municipality; and both the primary and high schools. The exchange sessions were facilitated by Western Cape and Northern Cape traditional leaders," the university said.

UCT had written to SAHRA to formally apply for a reburial permit and received written feedback in August.

The institution planned to meet with the Stuurman family from the Eastern Cape in October, after meeting family members in the Northern and Western Cape a month ago.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.