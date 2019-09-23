South Africa: What's Going On With the Public Private Growth Initiative? A Lot More Than You Might Think

analysis

It's probably an understatement to say most South Africans are disappointed at the rate of change under the Ramaphosa administration. People who committed fraud and theft of grotesque dimensions under the previous administration are still zooming around in their SUVs as though nothing has changed. Economic growth is slow. Yet talk to Roelf Meyer and he will tell you his Public-Private Growth Initiative (PPGI) is going like a Boeing. How can that be?

Ever since South Africa's constitutional negotiations, Roelf Meyer has had the uncanny ability to look at a totally impossible situation and say to the world - and sometimes perhaps to himself - this is eminently fixable. "We just need to... " And we are off. Along with that remarkable gift goes a really remarkable ability to be credible in the face of adversity, constructive in the face of cynicism and disbelief and to have a certain gift of the gab.

South Africa's economy showed signs of a remarkable turnaround early in Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency. Here, at last, was somebody who actually got it. Gone were the days of incredulity at yet another disastrous appointment of someone plainly not up to the task. Yet, since then, the economy...