Mozambique: At Least Four Dead in Post-Rally Traffic Accident

Maputo — At least four people died, and a further 56 were injured when the open truck they were using overturned in Cahora Bassa district, in the western Mozambican province of Tete on Sunday.

The truck was returning to the neighbouring district of Magoe, after it had carried supporters of the ruling Frelimo party to a Frelimo election rally addressed by President Filipe Nyusi in Songo, the town that stands above the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi river.

The road out of Songo winds its way down Mount Caloera, and contains seven hazardous curves. The truck came off the road on the first of these curves, tipping its passengers down the mountainside.

At a press conference in Tete city, later in the day, the Frelimo first secretary in the city, Fernando Bemane, said that 15 of the injured are in a serious condition and have been evacuated to Tete Provincial Hospital. The other injured are being treated in Songo Rural hospital and at the health centre in the district capital, Chitima.

The injured were rescued from the mountainside by a crew of fire-fighters from HCB, the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam.

The police have not yet said anything about the causes of the accident - but it seems clear that putting at least 60 people in an open truck is dangerous overloading.

This election campaign is proving peculiarly lethal - but the great majority of the deaths are caused by accidents, not by clashes between rival political parties.

This was the second Nyusi rally to end in tragedy. On 11 September 10 people died in a crush as they tried to leave a rally in the northern city of Nampula.

Fatal road accidents have accounted for most of the deaths. Thus on Saturday a truck carrying eight musicians who were due to perform at a Frelimo rally in the Nampula district of Ribaue, crashed, killing three people, including a policeman who was following the truck on a motor-cycle. Six people were injured and received treatment in Nampula Central Hospital

The total death toll from traffic accidents in the campaign so far, including the Sunday deaths, is 31. Although the number of vehicles in Mozambique is relatively low, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) study of 2016, Mozambique has the 15th highest rate of road accident deaths in the world. For each 100,000 inhabitants, 30 die in traffic accidents.

There are various factors behind this high death rate. One is poor vehicle maintenance - anyone who looks at a crashed truck will see that the tyres are often bald. The police blame many accidents on speeding and on alcohol abuse.

Not so well known is the role of corruption. According to an investigation by the anti-corruption NGO, the Centre for Public Integrity (CIP), acquiring a driving licence by bribing an official at INATTER (National Institute of Overland Transport) costs as little as 50,000 meticais (about 810 US dollars, at current exchange rates).

This was how much one CIP researcher paid to obtain a licence. He did not attend a driving school, or sit an examination, and the corrupt official did not ask if he had ever driven a car in his life.

CIP has exposed INATTER corruption several times, but nothing has been done to end a practice that can have lethal results.