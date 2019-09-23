Mozambique: Police Officer Transferred for Doing His Job

Maputo — A senior police officer in the central Mozambican province of Manica has been transferred following protests against his professional behaviour by members of the ruling Frelimo Party, according to the "Mozambican Political Process Bulletin", published by the anti-corruption NGO, the Centre for Public Integrity (CIP).

Francisco Patricio was head of operations in the police command in the district of Macossa, when he was suddenly transferred to the provincial capital, Chimoio.

Although Patricio himself said he had no information on the reasons for his transfer, the Bulletin's correspondent found that he was moved after protests from Frelimo members in the district who did not approve of the protection he gave to an election parade of the main opposition party, Renamo.

On 10 September Frelimo and Renamo parades met at the Mocombedzi bridge in the district. Patricio was the senior police officer on the scene and he allowed the Renamo parade to cross the bridge first.

Two days later, the director of public order in Manica advised Patricio to resign, allegedly after pressure from the Manica provincial Frelimo committee.

But by avoiding a clash, Patricio had been behaving in the moderate, conciliatory way that the Frelimo national leadership advocates.

"Renamo asked for protection and I just did my duty," said Patricio. "I did everything I could to make things not go wrong. Am I to be sacrificed for this?"

He also allegedly refused an order from Frelimo to remove opposition flags and posters from the Macossa town market. "I did nothing wrong, I acted in accordance with the law," said Patricio.

The Bulletin also says that three of its correspondents, two of whom were duly accredited as election observers by the provincial elections commissions have been harassed over the past week in the districts of Chigubo (Gaza province), Mulevala (Zambezia) and Tambara (Manica).

In Tambara, the correspondent was summoned to a police station, because some Frelimo supporters had accused him of being a "Renamo informant". Even if this were true, there is no such crime as "informing" for this or that political party.

The journalists showed the police his observer credential and explained the scope of his activities. Last Tuesday, the local Frelimo secretary Armindo Baulene banned him from covering the Frelimo campaign. He said Baulene told him "if I continue to cover Frelimo I will be arrested or my family will regret it."

In Chigubo the Bulletin correspondent was beaten and his mobile phone seized and given to the police. After presenting the police with his observer credential, his phone was returned, but with police orders not to cover the Frelimo campaign. He then received death threats that he took seriously enough to leave his house.

In Mulevala Frelimo members allegedly confiscated a Bulletin correspondent's phone as he was taking pictures of election propaganda at the local market, and was later warned by the police. But taking photos of a public place such as a market, regardless of election credentials, is not a crime. CIP has sent a lawyer to try to recover the phone and follow up the case.