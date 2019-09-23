Mozambique: Renamo Calls for Separation Between State and Parties

Maputo — Ossufo Momade, the leader and presidential candidate of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, on Sunday called for a clear separation between the Mozambican state and political parties.

Speaking at an election rally in Mandimba district, in the northern province of Niassa, Momade declared "an employee of the state apparatus doesn't work for the Frelimo Party, he's not paid from the coffers of the party, but from our taxes".

State employees, he insisted, cited by the independent television station STV, "are free to join any party in Mozambique".

As he toured Niassa, Momade declared that there is no good reason for the current poverty in the province. In Ngauma district, he stressed the fertility of the province, which should be able to feed itself, and provide a surplus for the market.

"There is no reason for you to remain in poverty", he said. "If you vote for our party, we shall promote the purchase of your crops. It should not be the buyer that fixes the price of the product, but the person who produced it".

He did not explain what would happen if the buyer refused to purchase crops at the price set by the producer.

Late on Sunday, Momade entered the Niassa provincial capital, Lichinga, where he promised to improve the working conditions and raise the wages of policemen, nurses, doctors, teachers and other public servants.

"For 44 years (i.e. since Mozambican independence in 1975) they have been trying to improve conditions for public servants but they can't do it", he said. "Do they still deserve your trust?"

"They have no morals", claimed Momade (clearly referring to the ruling Frelimo Party). "They promise every year, but they don't comply".