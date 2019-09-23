Mozambique: Policeman Arrested for Murder and Burglary

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities have detained a policeman accused of leading a gang that murdered a security guard and committed robberies in Boane district, about 30 kilometres west of Maputo.

The policeman and two civilians, all aged between 20 and 28, are now in custody, reports Monday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", which did not give the names of any of the suspects.

The policeman has been in the police force for seven years, and is a shooting instructor at the Matalane Basic Police Training Centre, in Maputo province.

He has been arrested before. A month ago he was arrested on a charge of burglary, but was released on the grounds that there was not enough evidence against him.

This time, his alleged crime is altogether more serious, since one of the gang grabbed the guard protecting the house they intended to rob, and struck him with a hoe until he died. One of the gang was a neighbour of the house they burgled.

After they had ransacked the house, a member of the gang took a photograph of the group, using a cell phone they had just stolen.

The case will now be headed over to the prosecution services, said the spokesperson for the Maputo provincial police command, Fernando Manhica.