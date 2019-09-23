Mozambique: Car Crash Kills Three in Nampula

23 September 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Three people died and eight were injured as a result of a car accident on Saturday (21 September) in Nampula. The car involved in the accident was heading towards Ribaue and was carrying 8 musicians to a Frelimo show in the district. The incident took place a few meters from the Namiconha bridge. Behind the car was a motorcycle driven by police officers who were in the company of a woman, and both police officers were killed.

Our electoral campaign-related death records indicate 27 deaths so far, including 15 in Nampula. Of these, three are police officers escorting Frelimo caravans.

