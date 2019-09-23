Mozambique: Fight Over Water Source Results in 23 Injured and Burned Houses

23 September 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

At least 23 people were injured and two homes partially burned in a fight in the Matalane neighborhood, Nacala Porto, perhaps as a result of a water source dispute between Frelimo and Renamo supporters or perhaps because a Renamo parade was stoned Thursday afternoon (19 September). Three of the victims, Frelimo supporters, were hospitalized, one receiving intensive care at the local hospital.

Two women said to be Renamo supporters, were arrested on charges of setting fire to the neighbourhood secretary's residence. Renamo political delegate in Nacala Gildo Ernesto Muquera said none of the detainees is a member of his party., but "Six members of our party were injured in the incident."

One version of events is that Renamo supporters were banned from drinking water from a public pump by a Frelimo neighbourhood secretary Matalane.

Frelimo's Faustino Loja sais this was not true, but admitted “Renamo's parade intersected with a group of young people who were playing ball and started throwing stones at the parade.

Police in Nacala-Porto declined to comment on what happened. At the time of the confusion, Renamo's caravan was accompanied by six police officers, who watched the confusion unfold but did nothing.

