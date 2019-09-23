Mozambique: Renamo Supporters Kidnapped in Manica

Photo: William Mapote/VOA
Renamo President Ossufo Momade (file photo).
23 September 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

A husband and wife, both Renamo supporters, were reported missing at dawn on Thursday in the village of Magotha in Tambara district of Manica. Neighbors of the couple told the Bulletin that on the morning of the previous day the missing people refused to receive the district administrator, Luis Lourenco, when he was campaigning door-to-door for Frelimo.

“At 2 am we heard a strange noise in the residence and thought it was fight between a married couple, but it wasn't. When we went to the place today at 6am we found the door open, the house was disorganized and our neighbours were not there,” said a neighbour of the couple.

The neighbours reported the disappearance to community leaders who referred it to the police. During the military-political hostilities between the government and Renamo, some supporters of that party in Manica were kidnapped by strangers.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.