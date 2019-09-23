Mozambique: Renamo Supporters Kidnapped in Manica

A husband and wife, both Renamo supporters, were reported missing at dawn on Thursday in the village of Magotha in Tambara district of Manica. Neighbors of the couple told the Bulletin that on the morning of the previous day the missing people refused to receive the district administrator, Luis Lourenco, when he was campaigning door-to-door for Frelimo.

“At 2 am we heard a strange noise in the residence and thought it was fight between a married couple, but it wasn't. When we went to the place today at 6am we found the door open, the house was disorganized and our neighbours were not there,” said a neighbour of the couple.

The neighbours reported the disappearance to community leaders who referred it to the police. During the military-political hostilities between the government and Renamo, some supporters of that party in Manica were kidnapped by strangers.