Mozambique: Renamo Reports Threats and Attacks in Nampula

Photo: William Mapote/VOA
Renamo President Ossufo Momade (file photo).
23 September 2019
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Strangers partially destroyed the home of a Renamo supporter while he was in the campaign activities in the village of Niosi, Malema district, Nampula, on Wednesday evening (18 September). The ceiling was removed and some walls collapsed.

Renamo members and supporters in the village of Nacuia, Rapale district, Nampula, are being threatened and intimidated by Frelimo, said Renamo district delegate Manuel dos Santo. “On Wednesday (September 18) a considerable number of Renamo members and supporters were prevented from putting up posters by Frelimo members headed by the community leader,” said dos Santos.

Filipe Nyusi and Daviz Simango are two engineers and candidates for president who have visited more provinces since the campaign began. But as the Frelimo candidate flies from one province to another, from one district to another, the MDM candidate crosses the country by road, facing the precarious dirt roads.

Simango stopped in Milange, Zambezia, and commented on road number 11 which links the city to Mocuba: "Milange produces and needs to sell its produce, but you can't even walk on that road." So Simango promised to improve road conditions if elected.

Copyright © 2019 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

