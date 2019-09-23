Mozambique: Frelimo Accused of Collecting Voter Cards Across the Country

Frelimo members and supporters are collecting voters cards for unknown purposes across the country, our correspondents report.

In Vilanculos, Inhambane, citizens report collecting voter cards from pupils and carers by senior teachers at Airport primary school and going to the homes of pupils and collecting voters cards from the pupils and their parents. "Today I was surprised when I saw a group of teachers at my house, and they demanded voter cards. I said no because they couldn't even explain why," one student told the Bulletin.

In the district of Mopeia, Zambezia, the principal of the Mopeia General Secondary School forced electoral-age students to hand in voter cards, threatening to fail those who do not comply.

In Dondo district, Sofala, Frelimo members collect voter cards from the population in exchange for donations to cyclone Idai victims at the Mafambisse administrative post, according to the Renamo political delegate, Albano Fernando.

In Vanduzi district, Manica, and Mandimba District, Niassa, Frelimo supporters entice people to register their voter card number on a list in exchange for party shirts and capulanas. The same is true in the district of Muecate, Nampula, where district secretaries move from residence to residence to collect voter cards. Local people are unaware of the reason behind this collection, our correspondents report. Still in the same district, school principals demand teacher voter's cards at Nkomati EPC and Muititi Elementary School.

In Cuamba district, school principal Josina Machel met with teachers and demanded that they hand over voter cards after telling them to votes for Frelimo.

Frelimo announced last Tuesday that it will distribute 60 plots to people of Matutuine, Maputo province. The pledge was made at a meeting last Tuesday at Frelimo local headquarters. The land in question will be distributed by the district secretaries throughout this week.

The pledge comes at a time when local people are angry at false promises Frelimo made in past elections. And the promise left the population unhappy because there are more than 60 young people without land on which to build their house..