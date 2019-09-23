South Africa to Champion Multilateralism At UNGA74

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor arrived in New York on Sunday where she will lead the South African delegation to the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74).

This marks Minister Pandor's inaugural participation in UNGA as Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

Pandor will participate in the annual General Debate, which is the occasion for world leaders to gather at UN Headquarters to discuss global issues.

This year's UN General Assembly is scheduled for 23 to 30 September under the theme 'Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion'.

The theme was announced by the President of the General Assembly (PGA), Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande of Nigeria.

In her address to the UN General Assembly, Pandor is expected to outline South Africa's domestic and foreign policy goals and priorities.

"These include South Africa's objectives as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council from 2019 to 2020 and the country's commitment to multilateralism in addressing current challenges facing the international community, including in the areas of peace and security, sustainable development, human rights and the reform of global governance,"said DIRCO spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Pandor will attend several high-level meetings, side events and summits taking place on the margins of UNGA.

The Minister and four other members of the delegation are also expected to take part in bilateral meetings with their counterparts.

Other members of the South African delegation include the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize; Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy; Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu; and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.