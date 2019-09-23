Malawi: Police Besiege Blantyre As Ansah Makes First Public Appearance

23 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police have literally besieged the commercial business district of Blantyre as the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jane Ansah chairperson makes her first public appearance since she announced the highly disputed May 21 polls.

Vice President Chimulirenji motorcade at the conference Ansah is attending a high level Sadc election commissions meeting

Gun totting police officers are all over the CBD area, in what is seen as an attempt to thwart any group which might wish to protest against Ansah.

Ansah is attending a high level Sadc election commissions meeting.

There are at least 40 police officers at Mount Soche Hotel, the venue of the conference with the law enforcers taking over the manning of the gates at the hotel.

Vice president Everton Chimulirenji has opened the conference but Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM described the decision by MEC to host the conference when the opposition are disputing its outcome as insensitive.

"They should have avoided this, Malawians are very angry now. What is happening in the country is contrary to what MEC wants to portray," said MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali.

UTM spokesperson Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga said Ansah and other MEC officials should have avoided appearing in public before the Constitutional Court pronounces its verdict.

Ansah looked composed and calm throughout the opening session.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.