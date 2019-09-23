Angola: Biennial of Luanda Closes With Major Music and Cultural Show

23 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — More than a dozen musicians, including Angolans, South Africans, Guineans, Namibians and Egyptians, participated on Sunday night in the stage of Luanda Bay, in the grand closing show of the first edition of the Luanda Biennale held from 18 to 22 September.

The mega music-cultural show, which aimed to exchange experience and promote the Culture of Peace in Africa, was witnessed by hundreds of fans who flocked to Luanda's seaside, to see, among other prominent figures of the Angolan music - Paulo Flores.

Paulo Flores said the Luanda Biennale served as a sample for Africa and the world to see the Angolan potential, where tradition cements the culture of peace.

For the South African Keanogestswe Moekentsane, the event enabled the exchange between the young people.

For Guinean Tshiamo Mokgadi, the biennial, served to unite the Africans, where tradition and habits were evident in the various performances of the artists.

During the five days, participants discussed the situation of Africans and the promotion of content that encompasses education, cultural diversity and the values ??of peace and tolerance.

The Biennial is a platform aimed at developing and consolidating a culture of peace and nonviolence, unleashing a Pan African movement that promotes cultural diversity and African unity.

Under the slogan "Building and preserving peace: a multi-stakeholder movement", the holding of this event in Angola proves the political will of the Angolan government to establish closer cooperation with UNESCO to promote a culture of peace in Africa.

