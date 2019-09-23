Tanzania: Bank of Tanzania Fines Five Banks Over Money Laundering Related Transactions

23 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) flexed its muscles at the weekend, striking fines totalling Sh1.88 billion on five banks over suspicious transactions.

In a statement, dated Thursday, September 19, 2019, the regulator named the affected banks as African Banking Corporation, Equity Bank, I&M Bank, UBL Bank and Habib African Bank for filing suspicious transaction reports to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

"The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has imposed monetary penalties on five banks for breach of regulations 17, 22 and 28 of the Anti-Money Laundering Regulations, 2012 for failure to conduct proper customer due diligence and file suspicious transaction reports to Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU)," the statement reads.

I&M Bank will pay the highest amount of fine, totaling to Sh655 million while Equity Bank comes second, with a fine of Sh580 million.

UBL, Habib and African Banking Corporation, which has since been rebranded to BancABC, will pay Sh325 million, Sh175 million and Sh145 million respectively.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
'Arrest and Prosecute Pregnant Tanzania School Girls'
Tanzania Withholding Information About Possible Ebola Cases - WHO

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.