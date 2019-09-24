Zimbabwe: Mugabe Tribute Song Earns Crooner Wheels

Rising afro-jazz musician Silver Diamond, real name Kudzai Savanhu, said he received a top-of -the-range car from a bona fide ruling party's supporter following the release of his song "Baba Bona" dedicated to former President Robert Mugabe.

Silver Diamond, in his song, showered praises on the former President for his contribution during the liberation struggle.

Although Silver Diamond could not be drawn into revealing the name of the politician, who gave him the Range Rover Sport, he said he was grateful over the recognition.

"I was surprised to get a call from this very popular ZANU-PF bigwig asking for a meeting.

"Young as I am, both in age and musically, I was really shocked that at some point I thought it was a prank, but went for the meeting anyway," he said.

"It was a great shock when I met the revered chef, who took me to lunch and narrated how he was touched by my song.

"He promised to call me over the weekend," he said.

On Saturday, Silver Diamond was called to meet his 'mystery donor' at a car sale in Msasa where he was handed keys to the car.

"Words cannot express my joy," said Silver Diamond.

"I wish I could reveal who gave me the car, so that people can also appreciate him and help me in thanking him for this amazing gift, but he instructed me not to do so."

"Baba Bona" was produced by Maselo at his Eastlea studios and the video, which was directed by LZP will be released on Friday.

The ever-rising Silver Diamond released "Follow Me", "Ndachibata" and "Kasipiti" which are earning him popularity on the music scene.