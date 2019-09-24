South Africa: Thieves Hit Home of National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole

23 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

Thieves have made off with two TV sets from national police commissioner Khehla Sitole's Mpumalanga home, SAPS confirmed on Monday.

Spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the items were stolen by criminals who were "purely opportunistic".

The commissioner's house is under construction and the work was near completion when the theft occurred last Saturday while the General was attending a summit in Cape Town, Naidoo said.

Nothing else was stolen from the house.

News24 understands that there was no sign of forced entry onto the premises.

Investigations are underway.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.