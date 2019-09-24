South Africa: Amy'leigh Kidnapping Breakthrough As Fourth Suspect Arrested

23 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

A fourth and possibly final suspect allegedly involved in the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager has been arrested, the national police commissioner's office confirmed on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said in a statement on Monday evening, the 24-year-old was arrested earlier in the day "after a long search".

"Members of the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit that is tasked with the investigation arrested a 24-year-old-man today in Muvhango, an area just outside Vanderbijlpark."

Naidoo said the man was expected to appear in court on Wednesday. He will remain in custody until October 1, when he will appear with the three other suspects for a formal bail application.

"We are satisfied that we have all the people allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of Amy'Leigh behind bars and the possibility of more arrests being effected is very unlikely."

The other three accused, Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel and Pieter van Zyl, appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Friday for the continuation of their bail application.

Only one of them has made a formal confession.

During investigating officer Constable Clayton Motloung's cross-examination, it emerged Nel had made a formal confession after she was arrested.

News24 previously reported Human, who is a Grade RR teacher at Laerskool Kollegepark, the same school that De Jager attends, was also a good friend of the De Jager family.

Human allegedly cooked up the plan because she was in debt to drug lords, according to a WhatsApp voice note her father, Riaan Botha, had sent to a family member shortly after she was arrested.

Botha has confirmed the authenticity of the voice note, which also relayed information that Human was the mastermind behind Amy'Leigh's kidnapping.

After initially demanding a R2m ransom, her kidnappers abandoned their plan and released the six-year-old girl.

The bail application is expected to continue on October 1, when the defence is expected to present its case.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.