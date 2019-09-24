South Africa: The Human Microchips Are Here. Would You Implant One?

analysis

Over the last two decades, human microchipping has experienced a very slow growth curve with minimal market-penetration, but things might be speeding up as we enter the age of the human cyborg.

"The future is now, it's just not evenly distributed yet," says Dr Elsa Sotiriadis, quoting America-Canadian science fiction writer Wiliam Gibson, who is said to have first uttered the phrase in a 1993 interview. Sotiriadis used the quote while speaking at the Øredev developers conference in November 2018.

She is a synthetic biologist, futurist, science fiction writer, biotech venture capitalist and self-described "bio-futurist". Her field of interest right now is the world of digital biology - from biohacking to exploring how future computer parts won't be manufactured but biologically grown.

In the tech scene (and on her website), she is also candidly referred to as a cyborg, due to the microchip implant between her left thumb and index finger, which she got live on stage at the 2016 Pioneers Festival held in Vienna. During the event, she demonstrated how she could use the implanted chip to send a pre-programmed tweet by simply swiping her phone over her hand.

She was not the first person to get a chip...