Rwanda: Goodrich TV Boss Released on Bail

Nyarugenge Primary Court on Monday afternoon released on bail Francis Habumugisha, the proprietor of Goodrich TV, after over two weeks in custody as he continues to battle an assault case.

Habumugisha is charged with assaulting two female employees, Diane Kamali, a case that came to light after a video clip circulated on social media purportedly showing him committing the act.

The businessman was arrested earlier this month, and appeared in court days after where prosecutors charged him with slapping Kamali destroying her property (a mobile phone), as well as verbally insulting her in public on during a staff meeting that was held on July 5.

His arrest was much-inspired by the video that Kamali tweeted in which Habumugisha appeared to be slapping her, a thing that drew public attention where among others President Paul Kagame promised a "follow up."

Court had to deliver the bail ruling last week but postponed it, due to the fact that the bail hearing involved documentation that had at the time not been fed into the online system used by the judiciary.

The presiding judge had also said that the CD which contained evidence from the prosecution had not yet been recorded into the court's system; and in addition, the court was also still reviewing documents of the people that Habumugisha had presented as his sureties in case of being given bail.

Delivering the bail ruling on Monday, the presiding judge said that the charges that Habumugisha is facing have a maximum penalty of five years in jail in case of a conviction.

According to the judge, in such a case, law makes provision for the defendant to be given bail if he fulfills other requirements.

He added that court did not quite see how Habumugisha's release could be threat to the proceedings of the case in its substance if released on bail.

However, the presiding judge restrained the suspect from making any interviews with the media, or any video explanation while he is out.

He is also not allowed to attend any meeting for work, the private sector, or public.

"And you must be available whenever you are needed by court," the judge rule.

The court accepted the two people that Habumugisha had presented as his sureties; and will as well hold onto documents of some of his property as guarantee while he is on bail.

Further, he is obliged to report to prosecution every Monday.