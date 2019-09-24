Nigeria Generates 63 Million Tonnes Domestic Waste Annually - Report

There is an indication that Nigeria generates over 63 million tonnes of domestic waste annually, particularly in the urban areas where wastes are poorly managed.

This is even as solid waste dot the landscape of many urban areas across the country, while only about 30-50 per cent of wastes are collected in Nigeria.

This was contained in Nigeria's First Biennial Update Report (BUR1) under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC).It was also revealed that Nigeria was losing about 351,000 km of landmass to desertification, which is advancing southward at the rate of 0.6 km annually, while other experts pegged the loss at 1 km per year.

Added to this is inadequate watershed management, unplanned rapid urbanisation, blockage of river/drainage channels through improper waste disposal, poor land use practices, land clearing for agricultural purposes, sub-standard dam construction and deforestation, which it described as the major factors that influenced severe flooding across the states.

The report indicated that the main environmental challenges in the court are climate change, land degradation, environmental pollution, floods and erosion, just as it linked causes of land degradation to pressure on land resources, which led to deforestation or de-vegetation and unproductive land.While pointing out that environmental pollution is a serious challenge especially around the major urban areas, it highlighted that accelerated climatic changes were expected to impact heavily in the future, across Africa, including Nigeria.

It added, "Temperatures in West Africa, and particularly the Sahel, have increased more sharply than the global trend, and the average predicted rise in temperature between 1980/99 and 2080/99 is between 3°C and 4 °C, which is more than 1.5 times the average global trend."

The reported hinted that the sea level rise of 1m in Nigeria could result in loss of 75 percent of the Niger Delta.

It further indicated that the remaining forest areas in Nigeria would likely disappear by 2020, if the current rate of forest depletion continues unabated, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO),

To protect natural areas for ecological purposes, the report suggested the need for all levels of government to intensity forest preservation, encourage the use of alternatives to wood and continuously sensitise the communities on the need to protect the forests.

It indicated that though Nigeria's economy is dominated by the oil sector, which earns more than 90 per cent of the foreign exchange for the country, majority of Nigerians hardly benefited from oil revenue.The report added that the agriculture sector, which once occupied a dominant position, has been relegated to a second place, as the country currently imports substantial proportion of its food, noting that more than 50 per cent of rice consumed is imported from Thailand.To this end, it emphasised that linkages between various sectors of the economy were weak, while unemployment and underemployment are high.

While indicating that many Nigerians were poor, with two-thirds of the population living on $2 or less per day, it hinted that the poor development of the nation's energy sector left large industrial establishments in Lagos, Kaduna and Kano axis out of business.

To revert the issue, it advocated the need to foster sustainable rapid economic growth that would cater for the well-being of over 180 million people and the imperative for proper integration of the domestic economy with the world economy.

The report also hinted that the manufacturing sector has the potential to boost economic growth and stimulate employment generation, wealth creation and poverty eradication, but stated that it has been poorly utilised.

"It (manufacturing sector) started to take off as from 2010, and eventually peaked with a gross domestic product (GDP) contribution of almost 10 per cent in value added terms in 2014, but later regressed in 2015 and 2016 due to general contraction of the economy," it revealed.

It stated that the need to increase annual growth in the manufacturing sector from eight per cent in 2005, to a minimum of 35.9 per cent annually, would have serious implications for energy use and climate change in the near future.

The report highlighted that the power sector was a big challenge to the economy of the nation and despite efforts by various governments and huge sums of money invested in the sector, power supply was still inefficient, a situation that hampered industrial development of the nation.

It stated that less than half of Nigeria's population has access to grid-connected electricity, while the per capita power consumption of 151 kilowatts per hour in Nigeria was among the lower end of the spectrum in the African continent.

The report hinted that 23 grid-connected generating plants in operation in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has a total installed capacity of only 11.165 megawatts and available capacity of 7,139.6 MW as at June 2016.

According to the report, "Most of the generation are thermal based, with an installed capacity of 9,044 MW (81 per cent of the total) and available capacity of 6,079.6 MW (83 per cent of the total), as hydropower from three major plants accounts for 1.938.4 megawatts of total installed capacity contributions, with limited contributions by non hydropower renewable sources.

"The electric power sector reform act was passed in 2005, to reposition the sector by changing its structure, and privatising generation and distribution while retaining transmission under government control, but today, Nigeria currently has 12.5 GW of installed capacity, but less than one third is operational (average of 3.9 GW in 2015; 3.0 GW in November 2016)," it added.

The report further indicated that only about 15 per cent of installed capacity was eventually distributed to end users, resulting in a huge shortage of electricity supply across the country.