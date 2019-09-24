Africa: Wins for Madagascar, South Africa At Cosafa Women's U-17 Championship

South Africa had nothing near the goal deluge that marked their opening game at the 2019 COSAFA Women's Under-17 Championship but a 5-1 victory over Botswana in Group B all but assured them of progress to the semi-finals.

Monday's victory at St. François Xavier Stadium in Mauritius came after another sobering hammering for the Seychelles, who were beaten 15-0 by Madagascar earlier in the day and have now conceded 43 goals in two matches in their maiden appearance at the tournament.

The total number of goals going into the fifth day on Tuesday is now approaching 100 with 90 in eight games to date. Oyisa Marhasi got the scoring going as early as the second minute and added another in the second half to lay the platform for South Africa's second victory in Group B.

It also lifted her goal tally to eight for the tournament, putting her back top of the goalscoring charts.

South Africa captain Jessica Wade, who was named man of the match, headed home the second for her team but Pearl Sikwane pulled one back for Botswana to make it a slender 2-1 lead at the break.

But South Africa gave themselves a little more breathing space after Tiyana Carollissen scored soon into the second half before going on to record a convincing victory and become the first team into the semi-finals.

Alinah Lalasoa scored a double hattrick for Madagascar as they had a one-sided win over their fellow Indian Ocean islanders while Lydia Razanajohary, who opened the scoring after six minutes, grabbed herself a hattrick.

Five other Malagasy got on the scoresheet to see the team go into second spot in the standings.

On Tuesday, hosts Mauritius their last chance to try and advance but will need to beat Uganda at the St. François Xavier Stadium.

Mauritius are on three points with Uganda on four and will have to put behind them the drubbing they received from Zambia on Sunday.

Zambia, who are also on four points, should ensure top place as they take on a Comoros team that has conceded 20 goals in their opening two games.

It's likely top place in the group will be decided on goal average with both Uganda and Zambia expected to be involved in high scoring wins again

You can follow all the action live with our stream on www.cosafa.tv or via our website, www.cosafa.com.

MONDAY'S RESULTS:

Group B

Madagascar 16 Seychelles 0 (Razanajohary 6', 24', 47', Raveloarisoa 9', 37', Lalasoa 12', 42', 55', 63', 81', 87', Randriamialimanantsoa 33', 90', Rondromalala 60', Raheriarisoa 70', Aniera 86')

South Africa 5 (Marhasi 2', 59', Wade 29', Carollissen 48', Noble 90') Botswana 1 (Pearl Sikwane 38')

TUESDAY'S FIXTURES:

Group A

Comoros vs Uganda (KO 15h00) - Anjalay

Zambia vs Mauritius (KO 15h00) - St. François Xavier Stadium

STANDINGS:

Group A P W D L GF GA Pts

Zambia 2 1 1 0 16 1 4

Uganda 2 1 1 0 12 1 4

Mauritius 2 1 0 1 5 12 3

Comoros 2 0 0 2 1 20 0

Group B P W D L GF GA Pts

South Africa 2 2 0 0 33 1 6

Botswana 2 1 0 1 7 5 3

Madagascar 2 1 0 1 16 6 3

Seychelles 2 0 0 2 0 44 0

TOURNAMENT STATS:

Matches Played: 8

Goals scored: 90

Biggest victory: South Africa 28 Seychelles 0 (Group B, September 21)

Most goals in a game: 28 - South Africa 28 Seychelles 0 (Group B, September 21)

GOALSCORERS:

8 goals - Oyisa Marhasi (South Africa)

7 - Juliet Nalukenge (Uganda)

6 - Alinah Lalasoa (Madagascar), Tiffany Kortjie (South Africa)

4 - Jessica Wade (South Africa), Florence Kasonde, Shelly Masumo (both Zambia)

3 - Lydia Razanajohary (Madagascar), Tiyana Carollissen, Nabeelah Galant, Sonika Mzingeli (all South Africa), Cindy Banda (Zambia)

2 - Yaone Modise, Christinah Monyatsi (both Botswana), Jenny Randriamialimanantsoa, Marie Raveloarisoa (Madagascar), Jerusha Ramasawmy (Mauritius), Sonika Mzingeli, Christy Noble (both South Africa), Fauzia Najjemba (Uganda), Tisilile Lungu (Zambia)

1 - Serati Modisenyane, Bofelo Rantsho (both Botswana), Moinahedji Ali (Comoros), Iloala Aniera, Laurencia Raheriarisoa, Charline Rondromalala (Madagascar), Marie Quirin, Marie Verloppe (both Mauritius), Nelly Gamede, Yolanda Ndluli, Shakira O'Malley, Hlela Philisani (all South Africa), Margret Kunihira, Stella Musibika, Daphine Nyayenga (Uganda), Esther Banda, Maweta Chilenga (both Zambia)

Own goal - Soukaina. Maenfou (Comoros)