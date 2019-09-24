Nigeria: Watch Nigerian Players Score for European, Other Clubs

Azeez scores against mighty Barcelona

Super Eagles 2014 World Cup midfielder helped his modest Liga side, Granada, get a famous win over mighty Barcelona on Saturday by scoring the opening goal in a 2-0 win.

The 26-year-old scored with a header - his second of the season as Granada went top of La Liga, though they have slipped down to third by the end of the weekend matches.

Onuachu gets 2nd league goal in win

Paul Onuachu is gradually making his mark in the Belgian league and he helped his new side, Genk, to a 3-1 win over KV Oostende - their fourth league win.

That win takes them to seventh on the league table after eight matches.

Junior Ajayi nets brace in Super Cup win

Eagles invitee, Junior Ajayi, scored a brace in Al Ahly's 3-2 win over archrivals, Zamalek, in the Egypt Super Cup.

The striker who won the U-23 CAF Nations Cup in 2015 scored with a belter in the 19th minute and completed his brace just three minutes into the second half to help his side to a 3-0 lead.

Zamalek scored two penalty goals through Mahmoud Alaa later in the second half but Ajayi got his hands on a second Super Cup since joining Ahly in 2016.

Semi Ajayi scores in consecutive league games

The 25-year-old Super Eagles' utility player scored another header to help West Brom to a 4-2 win over Huddersfield.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The win took the Baggies to fourth place in the Championship table with 16 points after eight games.

Ideye scores second league goal in consecutive games

The former Super Eagles striker is trying to pick up again after a terrible 18 months.

He scored his second goal for new club, Aris, as they took a point away from table-topping PAOK.

Ideye shocked the leaders as he scored four minutes into the game. The 2013 Nations Cup winner has thus scored in successive league games for the first time in three years - in a stint with Olympiakos.

Igboun nets first goals for new club in defeat

Despite two goals from new recruit, Dinamo Moscow lost Sunday's game 2-3 to Sochi.

These were Igboun's first goals for his new club after his transfer from UFA before the transfer window closed.

The 29-year-old has now scored four league goals in the 10-week-old Russian league.

Dinamo Moscow are placed 11th on the league table with 10 points from the first 10 games.

Aiyegun scores on FC Zurich debut

Tosin Aiyegun scored 52 minutes into his debut as a FC Zurich striker last Sunday.

The new recruit from Ventspils helped his side to a 2-0 win over FC Thun. The 21-year-old scored 11 goals in 23 league matches for his former team.

FC Zurich had Stephen Odey in their ranks and Aiyegun has not taken any time to show his prowess in front of goal with a blast past the goalkeeper.