Kenya: Torrential Rains Leave Trail of Destruction in Eldoret

A heavy downpour left a trail of destruction in Eldoret town on Monday afternoon.

Transport was paralysed on the Eldoret-Kitale highway after a tree fell and blocked the road at Bacon estate on the outskirts of the town.

The rains, which were, accompanied by strong winds, started at 1:30 pm and continued for hours. The town has been receiving heavy rains in the last three weeks.

DAMAGES

"We witnessed a very heavy downpour that has caused a lot of damages," said Mr Kimani Macharia a resident at Bacon estate.

"The tree also interfered with an electricity pole and we are already experiencing blackout here," he added.

Traders along the highway were not spared after roofs of their business premises were blown off by strong winds.

"The rains have caused a lot of destruction. Our businesses have been affected. We are now left with a lot of expenses of rebuilding the premises," said Mr Kenneth Chegenye a furniture shop owner.

A tree also fell on a car near Cicada Hotel and Better Health restaurant within the town.

The residents have called on the county government to cut down all the trees along the road to avoid possible damages during the rainy seasons.

CUT DOWN TREES

"We want the county government to cut down all trees along the roads and parking areas. It is fortunate that when the incident occurred, no one was inside the car. Many of these trees ought to have been cut long time ago," said Mr Dan Kaburu whose car was dented by a tree trunk.

Mr Andrew Chepkwony, a county official based at the environment department, the devolved government had already embarked on cutting the trees along the major streets in town.

"The heavy rains have caused a lot of destructions today. I urge the public to keep calm as we cut down trees within the town," said Mr Chepkwony.