South Africa: Wessels Pips Viaene At Stormy SA Waveski Champs

23 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ant Stott

Jongensfontein — Capetonian Mike Wessels walked away with the national title at the Macski South African Waveski Championships after a fierce tussle with Border star Bruce Viaene .

With the cold front whipping up storm surf midway through the three days of competition, conditions challenged the athletes with a large and often unpredictable wave peeling into the bay.

The second day of competition was plagued by howling winds which pushed all competitors to their paddling limit in every heat. Not a moment went by where the contestants could even consider to ease up on the non-stop paddling just to stay in the right position to catch a wave.

Fortunately on Monday, the final day of the competition when the major finals were scheduled, the wind backed off, the sun came out and the waves where plentiful to ensure an exciting contest.

In the event of the day Wessels and East London's Viaene squared up against each other in the man-on-man thirty minute final.

By selecting slightly better waves Wessels was able to swing the judges scores ever so slightly in his favour to edge out Viaene for the SA title.

Heleen Rossouw won the women's laurels, making it a double for the Western Cape.

The age group divisions where just as hotly contested and the quality of surfing witnessed from the shore was a great spectacle.

The event was followed globally thanks to a ground-breaking aerial live streaming of the finals.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

Open:

1st Mike Wessels WP

2nd Bruce Viaene Border

3rd Ryan Griffith KZN

4th Steph LeRoux WP

Senior Men:

1st Bruce Viaene Border

2nd Duran Martin KZN

3rd Mike Wessels WP

4th Ryan Griffith KZN

Ladies Final:

1st Heleen Rossouw WP

2nd Sandra Pienaar EC

3rd Natalie Newman WP

Juniors:

1st Marcus Esterhuyse WP

2nd Francois Roesstorff Border

Masters:

1st Neal Stephenson WP

2nd Schalk Van Wyk WP

3rd Sheldon Schroeder KZN

4th Timothy Redelinghuys Border

Grand Masters:

1st Rory Taylor WP

2nd Steph LeRoux WP

3rd Doug Copeland Border

4th Darren Bunker WP

Veterans:

1st Ken Clements WP

2nd Jermey Pienaar EC

3rd Dave Griffith KZN

4th Darryl Moodie KZN

Source: Sport24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

