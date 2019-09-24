South Africa: 'If I Don't Get This Right, My Head Must Roll' - Winde On His Newly-Unveiled Crime Prevention Plan

23 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By An Wentzel

Furious, but not necessarily fast. The bold plan to increase the crime prevention capacity of the Western Cape, reduce high murder and gender-based violence rates while increasing conviction rates, may not get off the ground any time soon despite plans to have boots on the ground by close of 2019.

A few days ago - Thursday 19 September - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde announced a R1-billion per annum provincial safety programme, devised by the DA, to be rolled out in the province. Called "the most comprehensive and most expensive (provincial) safety plan" in the country by Winde and his party, the plan certainly appears comprehensive and would add 3,000 officers and 150 investigators to the province's overall anti-crime efforts. But it's not clear when these officers will be on the ground.

The plan seems to cover all crime-fighting and crime prevention bases and the scope of it is impressive. Winde admits it is an ambitious plan - in fact, he has hopes that it is so successful that it becomes the benchmark safety project for other provinces and indeed other countries, a model that can be referenced globally, possibly even emulated:

"It's gonna be a long term approach in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.