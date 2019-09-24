Sudan: Protesters Condemn Previous Day's Attack by Security Forces

24 September 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Naba Mohiedeen

Thousands of protesters in Sudan rallied Monday, condemning violence by security forces  the previous day against students demonstrating in Nyala city.

Sunday's rally against high prices and shortages of bread — the issue that triggered protests last December which ultimately toppled longtime president Omar al-Bashir — ended with security forces firing ammunition and tear gas, wounding more than 20 people.

Mohamed Ali, who was protesting Monday, said accountability and restoration of law are the core issues behind the violence in Sudan.

He said what happened in Nyala has happened in various Sudanese cities more than once, because security forces have a violent mindset that was encouraged by the former regime. Perpetrators should be tried and the rule of law should be restored, Ali said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced the formation of an independent committee to investigate an attack on protesters by security forces in June. That attack in Khartoum killed dozens of pro-democracy protesters.

Israa Abdallah, who was demonstrating Monday, called on people to support Hamdok's decision and to continue protesting until the guilty individuals take accountability and resign.

Hamdok is in New York attending meetings of the United Nations General Assembly. He is expected to push for the end of U.S. sanctions on Sudan, imposed 20 years ago.

Read the original article on VOA.

