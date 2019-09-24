Botswana: Premier League Campaign Intensifies

Otse — A fierce battle is looming in this year's BTC Premiership campaign as the battle for league honours and survival intensifies.

Though the league campaign has just gone three games for most teams so far, it remains a tight affair at both ends of the league log table with every passing game.

Visiting Orapa United salvaged a point against high riding Prisons XI on Saturday.

The ostriches as Orapa United is fondly called are currently finding it tough in the campaign. They made a great comeback with only 10 men after their captain and top marksman Omaatla Kebatho was sent off for an early shower.

The Orapa outfit is undoubtedly one of the top four contenders but the current state of affairs might see them lose the grip on the lucrative top four bracket.

Against Prisons XI, the Orapa side had to twice come from behind through defensive midfielder Mothusi Johnson. Johnson bagged his brace on the last minutes of the closely contested affair.

Orapa threw numbers upfront in search of an equaliser but a hard to crack defensive wall manned by the likes of Karabo Setotuwe and Tshwanelo Mojanaga who thwarted all their efforts. The visiting team had the likes of Goafaone Mabaya and Kobamelo Kebaikanye firing blanks with the goalkeeper at their mercy.

After two consecutive draws Jwaneng Galaxy collected maximum points against struggling Notwane FC through a 1-0 victory.

Sechaba as Notwane are affectionately called are having a nightmare of a campaign and are yet to score a goal after a series of loses in their opening three games. They lost to Morupule Wanderers, Police XI and lately Galaxy.

Gaborone United new signee Joel Mogorosi came from the bench in the second half and scored a late winner against visiting Tafic FC from Francistown. Youngster Thapelo Motlhanka had opened the account for the Reds before Kagisano Mungu levelled matters.

Former Extension Gunners attackers Ofentse Mmipi and Emmanuel Machinya were on target for Molepolole City Stars as they handed Serowe-based Miscellaneous FC their second consecutive loss. Oabile Bathusi scored the consolation goal through a penalty kick.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>