South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande On the Passing of Sandile Ndlovu

22 September 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr Blade Nzimande, is deeply saddened and wishes to express his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fellow students of the Durban University of Technology, on the passing of Sandile Ndlovu - a first year Industrial engineering student who was attacked in the lecture hall of the Steve Biko Campus of the University.

Ndlovu passed away yesterday, 21 September 2019, at an intensive care unit where he was on life support due to extensive brain damage sustained during the attack.

"I urge our criminal justice system to ensure a speedy arrest and prosecution of the people responsible for Sandile's death," said Minister Nzimande.

Minister Nzimande said that in Sandile, the Ndlovu family and the entire nation has lost an engineer in the making who could have been instrumental in addressing challenges in our economy, particularly those that might have been brought by the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"An industrial engineer, which Sandile was to be, finds answers to many important problems in manufacturing, distribution of goods and services, health care, utilities, transportation, entertainment, and the environment.

Indeed, we have lost a young person who was going to play a significant role in moving our country forward," added Minister Nzimande.

"Our institutions are a place of teaching and learning and not places to breed criminals and lawlessness. I therefore expect the university management to safeguard the lives of everyone on campus including the university property," added Minister Nzimande.

Minister Nzimande has directed the Durban University of Technology Council to ensure that the University management gives the Ndlovu family the necessary care and support during this time of bereavement.

Issued by: Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology

