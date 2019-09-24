South Africa: Three House Robbers Arrested At Emanguzi

23 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Three suspects, aged between 18 and 20, are expected to appear in the KwaNgwanase Magistrate's Court today facing two counts of house robbery and three counts of theft of three vehicles. The suspects were arrested on Saturday during an operation conducted by police officers. Three stolen vehicles including cellphones and credit cards taken during house robberies were recovered. The firearm, suspected to have been used during these robberies, was recovered from these suspects. The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests for further investigation. The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are wanted for any other crimes in Umhlabuyalingana and surrounding areas.

On 17 September 2019 at midnight, the victim (55) was at his house asleep when the suspects entered the house. He was pointed with a firearm and the suspects demanded the vehicle keys. The victim was robbed of his cellphones, credit cards and cash. The suspects took his two vehicles that were parked on the premises and fled the scene. A case of house robbery and theft of vehicles were opened at Emanguzi Police station for further investigation.

Emanguzi detectives started their investigation and on Friday, 20 September 2019 intelligence was gathered where three vehicles were spotted hidden in the bushes at Phelandaba, Emanguzi. All three vehicles were seized and all three were taken during house robberies. The next day, three suspects were arrested and they were linked to two house robberies where vehicles were taken. Police investigations continue.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.