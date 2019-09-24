South Africa: Three House Robbers Arrested At Emanguzi

press release

Three suspects, aged between 18 and 20, are expected to appear in the KwaNgwanase Magistrate's Court today facing two counts of house robbery and three counts of theft of three vehicles. The suspects were arrested on Saturday during an operation conducted by police officers. Three stolen vehicles including cellphones and credit cards taken during house robberies were recovered. The firearm, suspected to have been used during these robberies, was recovered from these suspects. The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests for further investigation. The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are wanted for any other crimes in Umhlabuyalingana and surrounding areas.

On 17 September 2019 at midnight, the victim (55) was at his house asleep when the suspects entered the house. He was pointed with a firearm and the suspects demanded the vehicle keys. The victim was robbed of his cellphones, credit cards and cash. The suspects took his two vehicles that were parked on the premises and fled the scene. A case of house robbery and theft of vehicles were opened at Emanguzi Police station for further investigation.

Emanguzi detectives started their investigation and on Friday, 20 September 2019 intelligence was gathered where three vehicles were spotted hidden in the bushes at Phelandaba, Emanguzi. All three vehicles were seized and all three were taken during house robberies. The next day, three suspects were arrested and they were linked to two house robberies where vehicles were taken. Police investigations continue.