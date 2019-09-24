Sudan: Nuba Mountains People Celebrate International Day of Peace

2 September 2019
SudaNow (Khartoum)
By Majdi Abdalla

Celebrating the International Day of Peace on 21 September, people from Nuba Mountains tribes performed traditional dancing and wrestling in a public square in al-Haj Yousif, eastern Khartoum.

Hailing from South Kordofan, one of the most war-ravaged areas in Sudan, the Nuba Mountains people have used to mark peace occasions in Khartoum to consolidate call for peace prevailing and to show that values of peace and peaceful co-existence are the core of their culture.

They performed group dances with the participation of men and women accompanied by rhythms of traditional music instruments such as the drums, rebaba (lute-like instrument) and lyre.

Nuba wrestling, on the other hand, became inseparable part of popular celebrations as it has gained popularity country-wide.

