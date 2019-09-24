Angola: Ambassador to Italy Recognizes Angolan Residents

22 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Rome — The Angolan ambassador to Italy, Maria de Fátima Jardim, delivered Friday, certificates of merit to Angolans residing in that European country, who stood out in the promotion of patriotic and cultural values.

1 / 1

Angolanos residente na Italia

The recognition was the highlight of the celebration of the Nation's Founder and National Hero Day, António Agostinho Neto, which took place at the Museo della Civiltà in the Italian capital.

Among the distinguished, the highlight was the international footballer Bartolomeu Quissanga "Bastos", of Lazio of Italy, and the singer Tasha Rodrigues, who toasted those presents with one of the numbers in her repertoire.

The Day of the Founder of the Nation and National Hero was celebrated in Rome with a focus on the restoration of patriotic values and the preservation of António Agostinho Neto's legacy.

At the ceremony, the ambassador encouraged community members to support, in a spirit of unity, efforts for ongoing changes in the country, such as the moralization of society and the diversification of the economy to end poverty."

As a community, exemplary citizens will be stronger and stronger if they strengthen the capacity of knowledge and education associates to continue building moral, cultural, ethical and patriotic values, with examples such as that of Agostinho Neto, and other heroes and nationalists in various spheres, "she said.

Maria de Fátima Jardim was flanked by the Angolan ambassador to the Holy See, Paulino Baptista, and the chairperson of the Angolan Associations Forum in Italy, Januário Talane.

The ambassador added that "the strategic thinking of Agostinho Neto confirmed that, around freedom and independence, a united and meritorious people must revise in their legacy, to build an increasingly prosperous future, without forgetting to reinforce and defend patriotic values as the common good."

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.