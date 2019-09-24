South Africa: Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille Addresses CBE's Third Transformation Indaba, 9 to 10 Oct

press release

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille to address the CBE's third transformation indaba

The Council for the Built Environment (CBE) will host its third national Transformation Indaba on 9-10 October 2019 at the Diep in die Berg Conference Centre in Pretoria. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Honourable Patricia de Lille and former Minister of Public Service and Administration, Adv Ngoako Ramatlhodi are expected to present the keynote addresses to the high-level stakeholders in attendance at the event.

In the 2019 State of the Nation Address President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the following key focus areas for a democratic South Africa's sixth administration:

economic transformation and job creation

education, skills and health

consolidating the social wage through reliable and quality basic services

spatial integration, human settlements and Local Government

social cohesion and safe communities

a capable, ethical and developmental State

a better Africa and World

The theme for this year's Indaba is "Breaking the Barriers", which aligns with the President's first priority area - economic transformation and job creation by the sector. It's crucial to note that transformation of the sector is heavily reliant on healthy economic growth and enabling policy instruments.

Why a Transformation Indaba?

By virtue of the 'unique-ness' of South Africa's diversity, transformation must be mobilised to include all previously disadvantaged groups to make it a truly representative and progressive society. Addressing transformation generically is complex enough, never mind tackling transformational issues in a particular sector such as the built environment (building and construction) - one where certain stereotypes are rife such as it is male dominated; only those capable of hard manual labour will succeed etc.

The Council for the Built Environment (CBE), appointed to regulate the South African built environment sector, is tackling these transformation issues head on with stakeholders at this, their third Transformation Indaba.

Indaba topics

In line with its theme of "Breaking the Barriers", the Indaba will focus on the various regulatory barriers to transformation in the sector and potential solutions to such. This Indaba will be a platform for role players to discuss policy constraints and associated processes hindering transformation in the built environment, resulting in the exclusion of smaller built environment service providers in the economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The CBE Skills Pipeline model which guides transformation dialogues and interventions by the sector. The CBE Skills Pipeline is based on the Career Value Chain, which maps out the developmental phases of an individual from entering the formal school system to professional life.

Strategies to attract and retain registered professionals in the sector.

Audience and coverage

The Indaba attracts stakeholders from all walks of the built environment - practising professionals, voluntary associations, government departments, industry, academia, Councils for the Built Environment Professions, and the private sector. Although attendance is limited, the outcomes of the deliberations of the Indaba impact on all ordinary South Africans; therefore, we rely on you as members of the media to take this information out to the public.

Details of the Indaba

Date: 9 - 10 October 2019 (keynote addresses will be on Day 1 i.e. Wednesday, 9 October 2019)

Venue: Diep in die Berg Conference Centre, Pretoria

Time: 08.00 - 16.00 (on both days)

Media RSVP and accreditation:

Your attendance will be highly appreciated.

Issued by: Department of Public Works