South Africa: Banking Sector Strike Likely to Impact SARS Pay-Outs

23 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) on Monday urged taxpayers to conduct any tax transactions ahead of the anticipated banking sector strike later this week.

"The anticipated protest action may impact transactions related to tax payments and tax refunds. To this end, taxpayers are encouraged to submit their payments two business days in advance. Similarly, [we encourage taxpayers to] conduct any tax transactions that may result in a payment to SARS, two business days in advance," said the revenue service.

The banking sector has indicated the possibility of a strike on Friday, 27 September.

Earlier this month, financial union Sasbo announced plans of its members to down tools on Friday.

The planned protest, it said, is against job losses in the banking sector.

Taxpayers requiring additional help may contact SARS on 0800 00 7277.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Labour
Southern Africa
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.