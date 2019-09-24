South Africa: Government Hosts March Against Gender Based Violence, 27 Sept

press release

Government will hold a march for public servants to recommit themselves and stand firm against gender based violence in the country.

The march will take place in Pretoria on Friday, 27 September from Church Square to the Union Buildings and it will be led by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA).

The March by public servants seek to reinforce President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for all sectors of society to work together to stop the violence and the killing of women and children.

President Ramaphosa has called for an extraordinary and immediate response to the scourge of Gender- based violence and femicide by all members of the society.

The march will provide public servants opportunity to recommit themselves to Service Charter contract and Batho Pele principles, which defines the crux of public service.

Government has committed resources in this financial year to the comprehensive response to national crisis as part of emergency measures to combat Gender Based Violence and ensure enhancement of the implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Presidential Summit of GBV.

Public servants and government leaders will also commit themselves to a pledge in line with public service policies that offer recourse for sexual harassment in the workplace, victimization and unsafe working conditions.

The public service has a range of laws, policies, programmes and interventions in place across all sectors to address various forms of gender-based violence and the needs of vulnerable groups.

The recommitment of implementation of these laws and policies will be effective as it is to ensure survivors do continue to experience high levels of secondary victimisation when accessing services on matters related to gender based violence.

Issued by: Government Communications