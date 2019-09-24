Cameroon-India Relations - High Commissioner Presents Copies of Credentials

23 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Rakesh Malhotra handed the advance copies of his letters of credence to Minister Felix Mbayu on September 18, 2019 at the Ministry of External Relations.

In respect to the norms of strict diplomatic practice, the newly designated High Commissioner of India to Cameroon, Rakesh Malhotra on September 18, 2019 in an audience presented the advance copies of his letters of credence to the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu. Both personalities during the about thirty minutes audience discussed the state of cooperation between Cameroon and India. The newly designated Indian High Commissioner was born on October 18, 1961 and is a graduate from the Delhi University, India. Rakesh Malhotra joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1984 and has served in different positions in India and other countries notably Oman, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Suriname, Canada, Peru and South Africa. Before being appointed High Commissioner to Cameroon, he was Consul General at the Consulate General of India in Melbourne. Rakesh Malhotra is married and a father of two. Cameroon and India enjoy friendly cooperation ties with both countries sharing expertise in various domains. India maintains an Honorary Consulate in Douala. High level visits have existed between both countries with President Paul Biya having visited India in March 1983 to attend Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. Several government ministers have equally visited India with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella having led the Cameroonian delegation that participated in the India-Africa Summit-III from October 26-30, 2015. India's Minster of State for External Affairs visited Cameroon in April 1990.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
External Relations
Governance
Middle East and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.