Cameroon-India Relations - High Commissioner Presents Copies of Credentials

Rakesh Malhotra handed the advance copies of his letters of credence to Minister Felix Mbayu on September 18, 2019 at the Ministry of External Relations.

In respect to the norms of strict diplomatic practice, the newly designated High Commissioner of India to Cameroon, Rakesh Malhotra on September 18, 2019 in an audience presented the advance copies of his letters of credence to the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu. Both personalities during the about thirty minutes audience discussed the state of cooperation between Cameroon and India. The newly designated Indian High Commissioner was born on October 18, 1961 and is a graduate from the Delhi University, India. Rakesh Malhotra joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1984 and has served in different positions in India and other countries notably Oman, Greece, Kyrgyzstan, Suriname, Canada, Peru and South Africa. Before being appointed High Commissioner to Cameroon, he was Consul General at the Consulate General of India in Melbourne. Rakesh Malhotra is married and a father of two. Cameroon and India enjoy friendly cooperation ties with both countries sharing expertise in various domains. India maintains an Honorary Consulate in Douala. High level visits have existed between both countries with President Paul Biya having visited India in March 1983 to attend Non- Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. Several government ministers have equally visited India with the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella having led the Cameroonian delegation that participated in the India-Africa Summit-III from October 26-30, 2015. India's Minster of State for External Affairs visited Cameroon in April 1990.