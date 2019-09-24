Cameroon: Bamenda DDR Center - Varied Opportunities for Ex-Combatants

23 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Bamenda- based Center for Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration, that now enrolls some 52 Ex-Combatants offers varied gainful opportunities for fighters who drop guns and leave bushes.

It is on the strength of a Presidential Decree of November 30, 2018 that the Bamenda- based Center for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration was created to give peace a chance in the face of the ongoing, socio - political and security crisis rocking the North West and South West regions. From the look of things; it is the Center of Opportunities for Ex-Combatants who drop guns and leave the bushes for more gainful life. The first recruits of the Center are traced to December 27, 2018 when two Ex- Combatants were received from Oku-Bui Division. Ten months after, the Center now enrolls 52 Ex-Combatants receiving professional skills in the process of moulding them into new persons with a new frame of mind. The Coordinator of the Center, Gabsa Sixtus told CT that the facility offers opportunities in mainly Agricultural disciplines for now, especially in Poultry rearing, pig rearing and gardening. Shoe mending is also on the time table and in about two weeks; the Center will feature new programmes in cosmetology. It is all about training in the production of rubbing oil, perfumes, detergents etc. Tailoring and hairdressing trades are equally considered for the weeks ahead with a staff strength of about 12 Agricultural Technicians and support Staff on duty.

On-the-spot, at the Center, it is evident that the recent visit of Prime Minister, Head of government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute gave more visibility and caused some doubting Thomase's to believe in the reality and effectiveness of the Center. The Coordinator, Gabsa Sixtus sounds off that the future is promising with networking initiatives that inspire hope especially with the National Dialogue called by the Head of State. Psychosocial training and financial assistance equally feature on the agenda of the Center, all aimed at helping the EX- Combatants to reintegrate society for gainful life.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.