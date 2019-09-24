Cameroon: Emergency Humanitarian Assistance - Relief Reaches Over 6,500 IDPs

23 September 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Minister Paul Atanga Nji last week supervised the distribution exercise of aid materials to internally displaced persons seeking refuge in Bafoussam and Bamenda.

Over 6,500 people fleeing violence from the North West and South West Regions have received aid materials in Bafoussam in the West Region and Bamenda in the North West Region as the government carries on with the Emergency Humanitarian Assistance Plan. Last week was a charged one for the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, who personally supervised the distribution exercise, at times under rainfall or running late into the night. Officials of the Department of Civil Protection in the Ministry of Territorial Administration told Cameroon Tribune that the aid materials given to the IDPs are of basic necessity and were chosen by themselves. They consist among others of mattresses, blankets, rice, cooking oil, sugar, laundry soap, can food and toiletries. Each of the beneficiaries left the distribution ground in Bafoussam like in Bamenda with a complete set of items, in addition to cash to ease transportation. They add to thousand others who have benefited from a similar assistance and the exercise is continuing in other places. Minister Atanga Nji told the beneficiary IDPs and the population of the two cities, which turned out en masse to witness the donation exercise that government is working relentlessly to restore peace and order in the restive regions and to ensure the return of IDPs to their homes. He noted that hope was in the horizon, especially with the announced Major National Dialogue rolled out by President Paul Biya. "I share in your plight and that is why I kept to my promise of coming back with more assistance," the Minister said. Minister Atanga Nji lauded the population of host communities for opening up to IDPs and for peacefully co-existing. He said it was a shining example of the harmonious living together preached from the helm of the State. The Territorial Administration Minister called on officials of public primary and secondary schools to give admission priority to internally displaced kids. He insisted that such children should be allowed to study for free as instructed by President Paul Biya. The Minister of Territorial Administration also used his working visit to call on administrative and security officials of the North West Region to track down armed separatists seen shooting a woman before burying her alive in a video widely circulated on social media. He said the murderers should be apprehended and brought to justice, while the spot where the victim was buried should be located, the corpse exhumed and a befitting burial accorded.

