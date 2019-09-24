Gambia: Police Grant Bail to Four Inhabitants of Sambang

23 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Four inhabitants of Sambang Mandinka who were arrested and detained by Police during the weekend, have been granted bail.

Police spokesperson ASP Lamin Njie on Monday told Foroyaa: "Four people including the Alkalo were arrested by the Police, but they were subsequently granted bail."

Njie said a restriction order was issued by the Court to prevent the community from encroaching on a piece of land which is a subject of dispute in the said community.

He said on Saturday, some residents of Sambang Mandinka went to the said land, adding the police went there to stop them from doing any work on the disputed land.

He said the Police wanted to arrest some of them, but the villagers who were armed with knives and cutlasses resorted to obstructing them from executing their duties. He said the Police subsequently employed reasonable force to carry out their work

He said the police are currently investigating the matter.

