Gambia: Police Arrest Alkalo, 2 Others in Sambang Mandinka

Personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) have arrested 3 people in Sambang Mandinka following a fracas on Saturday.

The four arrested include the alkalo of the community. The arrestees are Kitim Jadama (the Alkalo), Jombo Sanneh and one Yaya Conteh. The two Sambang communities; Mandinka and Fula have dispute over a piece of land. The two are neighbouring communities in the Niamina West District, Central River Region.

Some members of Sambang Mandinka who spoke to Foroyaa, said they were denied visitation at the police station after their relatives were arrested by the Police.

Speaking to members of Sambang Fula community, they said they were not involved in the scuffle. They said the problem was between the police and members of Sambang Mandinaka.

A native of Sambang Mandinka Kunda, who prefers anonymity, explained that the Court had in the past issued an injunction barring the two communities from working on the rice fields. Foroyaa could not independently confirm whether the injunction was later lifted by the Court, but learnt that the problem between the Police Intervention Unit and the Community of Sambang Mandinka erupted after the Police found them working on the land.

Police PRO, ASP Lamin Njie, when contacted for comment, told this medium that he will take up the matter and inform the paper accordingly.

The Gambia has been recently faced with communal land disputes. Some of the land disputes had resulted in violence including the shooting of one individual in Gunjur who eventually died after sustaining gunshot injuries.