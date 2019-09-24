Mozambique: Nyusi Praises Coexistence With Malawians

22 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Tsangano (Mozambique), 22 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday congratulated the residents of Tsangano district, on the border with Malawi, for their peaceful coexistence with their Malawian neighbours.

Speaking at an election rally in this district of Tete province, he said the friendly relations between Mozambicans and Malawians constituted a lesson that could be used to discourage the xenophobia in other parts of the region, notably South Africa.

"I congratulate you for the harmonious way in which you live alongside your Malawian neighbours", declared Nyusi. "The frontiers divide us as countries. But we have a common culture. There is no reason for us to persecute each other. Let's continue to live as brothers. This is an example of healthy coexistence in the region".

He was speaking in the wake of anti-foreigner riots in South Africa which have led to hundreds of Mozambicans losing their homes. 138 of them returned to Mozambique last week.

Nyusi told the Tsangano crowd that he has been in contact with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, who promised that he will defend all citizens in South Africa, regardless of their nationality.

Both Nyusi and Ramaphosa were in Harare last weekend to attend the funeral of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe. The two leaders met and Ramaphosa briefed Nyusi on what was being done to halt xenophobic attacks.

Nyusi told the crowd that the attacks on foreign citizens were the work of a small group of people and should not endanger relations between states.

"I praise and encourage the good co-existence which characterises Mozambicans. We don't want violence", he said.

Nyusi said the Tsangano experience should be replicated inside Mozambique in the country's own peace and demilitarisation process. He reaffirmed that the demobilisation and disarming of the militia of the former rebel movement Renamo is under way.

The government, he added, is waiting for the Renamo fighters to sign up for demobilisation and for integration, either into the defence and security forces, or into civilian life.

They are Mozambican citizens and there is no reason for them to remain in the bush, he stressed. "Our agreement (which he signed with Renamo leader Ossufo Momade on 6 August) is for peace and national reconciliation, and it has the support of the international community", he declared.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Malaria
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Mozambique
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Idi Amin's Untold Love Triangle
Panic Grips Market As Zimbabwe Dollar Plunges
'Special Hunters' Join Military Campaign Against Boko Haram
Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 20 Somali Soldiers

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.