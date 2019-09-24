Sudan: Alliance of People of Darfur Protest Before Ministry of Justice

Khartoum — The Alliance of the People of Darfur Monday held a stand of protest before the Ministry of Justice raising slogans of ( No to killing... No to violations. .. Yes for Peace).

The Alliance handed over a memorandum to the Ministry of Justice which included several demands, mainly holding war criminals accountable, especially in the states of Darfur, South Kordofan and the Blue Nile, the dismissal of military governors, and the opening of an investigation into the murder crimes in the area of Mershin in South Kordofan State and Shangil Tobay in North Darfur State.

A number of the protestors, who were interviewed by SUNA, said that Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, lately witnessed demonstrations by school students against the scarcity of bread, which were preceded by protests in Gereida and a number of areas of Darfur, expressing their rejection to the practices of some militias that took place in a number of areas in Darfur states.